Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Lowered by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,273 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amdocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Amdocs by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 304,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 92,617 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Amdocs by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.79. 537,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,132. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.41. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

