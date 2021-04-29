Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%.
Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 3,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $683.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.83 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Amerant Bancorp
