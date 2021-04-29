Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 3,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $683.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.83 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.