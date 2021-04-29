American Electric Power Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,133 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,216% compared to the typical daily volume of 238 put options.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

