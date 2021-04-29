American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $158.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP opened at $152.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $153.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

