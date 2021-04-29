American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $165.00 at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.33.

NYSE:AXP opened at $152.54 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $153.46. The company has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

