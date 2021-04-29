American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $251.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.43. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

