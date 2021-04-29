American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297,100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $40,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.