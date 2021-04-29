Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.60 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $256.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.13 and its 200-day moving average is $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.