AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 78,292 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78,292 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $100,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Barton Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 27,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 287,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,098,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 474,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,992,000 after buying an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 288,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.64. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.01.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

