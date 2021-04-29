Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,165. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

