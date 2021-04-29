Analysts Anticipate Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $38.46. 74,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,551. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 651,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 263,719 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

