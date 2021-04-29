Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.84 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $15.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

