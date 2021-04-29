Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,875. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The company has a market cap of $159.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,722,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 121,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

