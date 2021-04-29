Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.69. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 489,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 17.2% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,954,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.