Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.74 Million

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce $66.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.34 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $117.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $314.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.26 million to $323.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $448.27 million, with estimates ranging from $421.09 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.05.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

