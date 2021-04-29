Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Announce $8.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce earnings of $8.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.14 and the lowest is $7.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $6.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $46.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $55.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $40.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.44 to $53.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

Shares of REGN traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $485.00. The stock had a trading volume of 565,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.42 and its 200 day moving average is $505.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

