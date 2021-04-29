Analysts Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Million

Analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce sales of $5.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.48 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $31.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $35.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SQZ Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 169,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,854,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,551,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

