Analysts Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Million

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce sales of $5.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.48 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $31.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $35.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SQZ Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 169,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,854,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,551,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit