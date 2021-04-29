Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.29.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $4.74 on Friday, reaching $610.00. 141,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,163. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $303.51 and a 12 month high of $633.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.91. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,274,149,000 after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

