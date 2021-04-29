Analysts Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to announce sales of $5.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.52 billion. Visa reported sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $24.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.81. Visa has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $236.27. The company has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

