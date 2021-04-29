Analysts Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to announce sales of $5.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.52 billion. Visa reported sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $24.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.81. Visa has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $236.27. The company has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit