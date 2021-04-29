Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Price Target at C$106.75

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$80.23 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$69.14 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$19.55 billion and a PE ratio of 30.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$76.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$74.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,587.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,428,280. Insiders have acquired 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658 over the last 90 days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

