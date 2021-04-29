Analysts Set Avast Plc (LON:AVST) PT at GBX 541.82

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 541.82 ($7.08).

AVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Avast news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Shares of LON:AVST traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 480.20 ($6.27). 2,276,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,341. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 466.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 490.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. The firm has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

