Analysts Set Expectations for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

HSII has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $811.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

