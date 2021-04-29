Analysts Set Expectations for Reliant Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

