Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $694.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,254.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

