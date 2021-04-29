Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) PT at GBX 1,873.50

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,873.50 ($24.48).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,470 ($19.21). 1,716,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,216. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,462.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In related news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 6,800 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

