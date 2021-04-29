Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT at $19.80

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.91. 5,194,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

