Analysts Set Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Target Price at $12.50

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 120,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,254. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

