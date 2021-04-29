Analyzing Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) & Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Immuron and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron N/A N/A N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals -4,340.72% -163.42% -56.49%

Immuron has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immuron and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron $1.69 million 18.86 -$1.97 million N/A N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals $26.52 million 141.68 -$290.17 million ($9.54) -10.88

Immuron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Immuron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Immuron and Reata Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron 0 0 0 0 N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $227.13, indicating a potential upside of 118.83%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immuron.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals beats Immuron on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immuron

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products. The company markets Travelan and Protectyn for the prevention of travellers' diarrhea. Its lead product candidates include IMM-124E that is in Phase II clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, severe alcoholic hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as used in antiviral activity against the COVID-19 virus in laboratory studies; and IMM-529, a clinical stage product for clostridium difficile infections. Immuron Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Carlton, Australia.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others. It is also developing RTA 901 for neurological diseases; and RTA 1701 for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. In addition, the company offers bardoxolone for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. Further, it has a strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize bardoxolone for renal, cardiovascular, diabetes, and various other related metabolic indications in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia; and AbbVie Inc. to jointly research, develop, and commercialize all second- and later-generation Nrf2 activators for all indications other than renal, cardiovascular, and metabolic indications. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

