Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ANX opened at GBX 132.31 ($1.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £153.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. Anexo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

In other news, insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 9,936,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £14,904,076.50 ($19,472,271.36).

Anexo Group Plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company provides replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers who have been involved in non-fault motor accidents. It offers an integrated end-to-end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

