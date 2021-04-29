Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ANX opened at GBX 132.31 ($1.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £153.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. Anexo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

In other news, insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 9,936,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £14,904,076.50 ($19,472,271.36).

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company provides replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers who have been involved in non-fault motor accidents. It offers an integrated end-to-end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Dividend History for Anexo Group (LON:ANX)

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit