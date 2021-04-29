Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Up 2,595.1% in April

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,271,000 shares, an increase of 2,595.1% from the March 31st total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ANGGF stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Angang Steel has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

ANGGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Angang Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Angang Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

