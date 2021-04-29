Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the March 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

