Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the March 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit