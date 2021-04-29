Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.54

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.54 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 139.60 ($1.82). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74), with a volume of 1,045,597 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.93 million and a P/E ratio of -12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.89%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.