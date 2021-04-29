Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Holdings Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

