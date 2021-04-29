Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 656,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

