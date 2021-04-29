Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives $8.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AINV opened at $14.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $948.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

