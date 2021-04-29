Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

APDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,822. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

