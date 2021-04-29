Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113,827 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ICAP upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.