APR Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $41.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $36,381.49 and approximately $41.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00098916 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,602,941 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

