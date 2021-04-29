AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.910-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Shares of ATR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

