AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. AptarGroup also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.910-0.990 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.83.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.92. The stock had a trading volume of 226,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.