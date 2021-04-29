Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

ABR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

ABR stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

