Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 4,714 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 364,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

