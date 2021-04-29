Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of CLOU opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

