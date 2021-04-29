Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,505.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,380.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,135.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,514.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

