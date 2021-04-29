Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 531 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,440,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.