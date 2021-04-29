ArdCoin (ARDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.26 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $16.26 million and $85,378.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00068062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.56 or 0.00823586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.