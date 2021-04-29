Arden Trust Co Invests $128,000 in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in NOW by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

