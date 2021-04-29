Arden Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,029 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

