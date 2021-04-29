Arepacoin (AREPA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $131,743.57 and approximately $8.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,157,736 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

