Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.59. 12,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,375. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

